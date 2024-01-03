Cerence Collaborates with Microsoft to Develop Next-Generation, Generative AI-Powered Automotive User Experience

The companies will work together to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and advance a next-generation, generative AI-powered in-car experience

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver an evolved in-vehicle user experience that combines Cerence’s extensive automotive technology portfolio and professional services with the innovative technology and intelligence of Microsoft Azure AI Services.



As a first step, Cerence and Microsoft have collaborated to deliver a curated, automotive-grade implementation for users to access OpenAI’s ChatGPT model through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in their vehicles. Through the companies’ collaboration, automotive OEMs and their customers will benefit from Cerence’s deep vertical expertise and footprint in transportation combined with Microsoft cloud capabilities, creating a holistic user experience through seamless integration into automakers’ voice and touch user interfaces.

Cerence plans to deploy these new capabilities to new vehicles with Cerence Assistant, the company’s flagship in-car assistant platform, enabling automakers to deliver added value post-purchase and upgrading the user experience with myriad knowledge domains and real-time data.

Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence, explained, “By combining our deep vertical expertise in transportation with Microsoft’s large language model capabilities, we will transcend the sum of our parts, together delivering a robust solution that makes generative AI-powered innovation more accessible to automakers as they navigate incredible transformation in the industry.”

“Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally change the way we interact with the car through natural language. With Cerence’s deep automotive expertise, we are together well positioned to support automakers in creating highly differentiated customer experiences,” said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing & Mobility, Microsoft.

Looking to the future, the two companies are working together to combine the best of two worlds for both OEM partners and drivers, using Cerence’s hybrid technologies in combination with Microsoft’s cloud services to offer a unique in-car experience. This collaboration will enable powerful new user experiences, while preserving the automakers’ differentiation and unique customer relationships. In addition, Cerence Assistant can be empowered by advanced Microsoft content and online services, including Azure Maps and continuously updated over-the-air with regular service updates powered by Azure.

