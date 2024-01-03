Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,102 in the last 365 days.

Fairfax Declares Annual Dividend

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared an increased dividend of US$15.00 per share on its outstanding multiple voting and subordinate voting shares, payable on January 25, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2024. Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

“Given Fairfax’s substantial growth since it inaugurated a US$10 per share annual dividend 14 years ago, and given Fairfax’s current position of foreseeing strong earnings for the next few years based on insurance company underwriting income, locked-in interest and dividend income and income from associates, we felt it was appropriate to raise our annual dividend this year to US$15 per share, and we believe that this should be a sustainable level,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:    John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fairfax Declares Annual Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more