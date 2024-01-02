Canada’s top MBA students to compete in Niagara this weekend

MEDIA RELEASE: January 2 2024 – R0001

Canada’s future business leaders will descend on Niagara this weekend to compete for a chance to win the prestigious Queen’s Cup at the 2024 MBA Games, hosted by Brock University.

Coming from five provinces, 269 participants will represent 16 of Canada’s top business schools from Friday, Jan. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 7. The MBA Games is considered the largest Master of Business Administration competition in Canada and brings together the best of academia, industry and community.

Goodman School of Business Dean Barry Wright says he is excited to welcome participants and their advisors to both Brock and Niagara.

“This elite group of students are the leaders of tomorrow,” says Wright. “The competition will enhance their critical-thinking skills, refine their ability to respond to challenges in real time and build their confidence as they prepare to enter the workplace while emphasizing the importance of teamwork.”

As the winning team at the 2023 competition, Goodman won the right to host the event as defending champions. The organizing committee, consisting of eight Brock students who were part of the winning team, has spent 10 months planning the 2024 competition.

“The MBA Games is not only a business case competition, but also a chance for graduate business students from across the country to gather and take part in academic, athletic and spirit competitions,” co-chair Hitesh Inder says. “The competition brings together some of the brightest minds in the country, fostering collaboration, competition and camaraderie. It is the most prestigious collegiate competition for graduate business students in Canada.”

Events will take place over three days in both Niagara Falls at the Marriott on the Falls and at Brock University in St. Catharines.

“Participants will engage in strategic decision–making, problem-solving and teamwork mirroring real-world challenges,” event co-chair Shania Pearl Maben says. “Beyond the games, the networking opportunities and exposure to industry leaders contribute to the participants’ professional growth, making the competition a pivotal stepping-stone in their journey toward becoming well-rounded business professionals.”

The competition also includes a philanthropy campaign that sees schools earn points towards their overall score by raising funds for this year’s charity partner, the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Recovery College program. CMHA’s Recovery Colleges are focused on personal recovery in mental health and well-being, providing a learning space where anyone can access free courses, webinars, workshops and events to learn, gain new skills and connect with others in their community.

Fundraising totals will be announced at the opening banquet on Jan. 5.

