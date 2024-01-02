Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,278 in the last 365 days.

AB771 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to create 302.081 and 302.082 of the statutes; Relating to: recreational opportunities and structured programming for inmates in state correctional institutions and county jails and houses of correction. (FE)

Status: A - Corrections

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab771

You just read:

AB771 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more