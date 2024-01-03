Submit Release
State-Based Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants Program Webinar

MAINE, January 10 - Governor?s Energy Office

Date: January 10, 2024

Start Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

State-Based Home Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants provide funding for states to develop and implement clean energy workforce development programs. This winter, GEO will prepare and submit an application that aims to reduce the cost of training contractor employees, provide testing and certification of contractors, and partner with nonprofits to attract and train a diverse set of local workers. On January 10th, GEO will host a webinar to present information regarding the State's application for the program and solicit feedback from stakeholders. If you are interested in learning more, please email Tagwongo Obomsawin: Tagwongo.Obomsawin@maine.gov.

To register, please visit this link: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN9ezGWi9S8GCgn8wfO4Nyg#/registration

For further information, contact:

Name: Tagwongo Obomsawin

Phone: (207) 707-2001

