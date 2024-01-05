Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The artificial intelligence chip market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $117.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 5, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence chip market size is predicted to reach $117.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence chip market is due to an increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence chip market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence chip market include Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Segments

• By Chip Type: GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Other Chip Types

• By Processing Type: Edge, Cloud

• By Technology: System-On-Chip (SoC), System-In-Package (SIP), Multi-Chip Module, Other Technologies

• By Application: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, Other Applications

• By Industry: Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence chips are specific computer chips designed to achieve high efficiency and speed for computations related to AI at the expense of low efficiency and speed for other calculations and that is used for assisting clients in obtaining business insights at scale across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications, and client engagements.

The main types of artificial intelligence chips are GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and other chip types. A GPU provides the fastest graphics processing, and for gamers, the GPU is a stand-alone card plugged into the PCI Express (PCIe) bus. The processing types include edge and cloud. The technologies involved system-on-chip (soc), system-in-package (sip), multi-chip module, and other technologies. The applications are natural language processing (NLP), robotics, computer vision, network security, and other applications. The various industries include media and advertising, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and other industries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

