Safeguarding Progress: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Thrives

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market has witnessed remarkable growth, surging from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, with the market size anticipated to reach $2.51 billion in 2028, showcasing a robust CAGR of 15.1%. Several key factors contribute to this upward trend in the HALS market.

Construction Industry Surge Drives HALS Demand

The growth in the construction industry stands out as a significant driver fueling demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS). Embracing diverse sectors from mining and quarrying to infrastructure and building construction, the construction industry creates demand for materials that can withstand challenging conditions. Plastics infused with light stabilizers and UV absorbers, including HALS, play a pivotal role by enabling durability in the face of light and heat exposure. The expanding US construction industry, valued at $2600.94 billion in 2020 and poised to reach $3486.93 billion by 2025, with an annual spending of nearly $1,231 billion, underscores the substantial demand driving the HALS market.

Explore the Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5168&type=smp

Automotive Industry Expansion Ignites HALS Market Growth

The burgeoning automotive industry serves as another catalyst propelling the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market. HALS plays a crucial role in safeguarding polymers and plastics from UV radiation and heat, enhancing the longevity and appearance of automotive components. As indicated by the Federal Reserve System, total vehicle production in the United States witnessed an increase to 11.77 million units in July, up from 10.91 million units in June. This growth trend in the automotive sector solidifies the position of HALS, contributing to the overall market expansion.

Market Leaders Steering Growth

Major companies shaping the HALS market include ADEKA Corporation, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Clariant AG, Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, Rianlon Corporation, Solvay SA, UNIQCHEM GmbH, BASF SE, and more. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in steering market dynamics, contributing to the adoption of HALS across diverse applications.

Production Facility Expansion as a Key Trend

A key trend influencing the HALS market is the expansion of production facilities by major players. Notably, Clariant, in collaboration with Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd., initiated a world-class process and light stabilizer production facility in April 2021. This strategic expansion aims to meet the growing demand in China across various sectors such as automotive, textiles, and coatings.

Focus on High-Performance Light Stabilizers

Companies operating in the HALS market are intensifying their focus on introducing high-performance light stabilizers. These chemical compounds protect materials from UV radiation and environmental factors, enhancing durability. For instance, Clean Science and Technology Limited introduced HALS Series 701 and 770, showcasing a commitment to innovation and customer needs. These series offer excellent light stabilization properties, fortifying protection against UV radiation.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the HALS market, with expectations for continued robust growth. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Overview: Fine-Tuned Market Insights

The HALS market is segmented based on:

Type: Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric

Application: Plastics, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Other Applications

End Use Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Other End User Industries

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hindered-amine-light-stabilizers-hals-global-market-report

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market size, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market drivers and trends, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-LED-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-emitting-diode-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Esoteric Testing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027