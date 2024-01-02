FEMA Arrives in Maine to Evaluate Storm Damage

MAINE, January 2 - Back to current news.

Federal representatives are reviewing assessments and validating damages necessary for Maine to request a Major Disaster Declaration for December 18 storm

Governor Janet Mills announced today that officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have arrived in Maine to evaluate and validate damage from last month's severe wind, rain, and flooding.

In the wake of the December 18 wind and rain storm, Governor Mills asked FEMA to dispatch officials to Maine to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment €“ the first formal step toward requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal government. Last week, FEMA approved the Governor's request.

Beginning today, FEMA and Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials are traveling across Maine to review and validate damage assessments gathered by local emergency management officials.

If FEMA, as expected, agrees that costs associated with the storm are beyond the capabilities of the state to address, Governor Mills will request a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden.

"I thank FEMA for quickly fulfilling my request to dispatch officials to Maine. FEMA's assessment will be critical to unlocking Federal funds to help Maine communities clean up and rebuild after last month's devastating storm," said Governor Mills. "I continue to urge impacted Maine people to report any property damage to 211 to help State of Maine and Federal officials measure the full impact of the storm and help us access Federal benefits."

The Mills Administration has launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub, which aggregates information, resources, and assistance for Maine people impacted by flooding and damages caused by the storm. The website, at www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood, will be continually updated as additional resources become available.