VertexOne Modernizes Workplace Giving with the Introduction of Top Social Impact Platform for Employees

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, is excited to announce the introduction of the workplace giving platform, Millie, to its employees.

Millie, a Public Benefit Corporation, is one of the top corporate giving platforms, offering features that support corporate matching gifts, volunteer management, campaign management, and more with the mission of making charitable giving fun, easy, and impactful.

VertexOne Chief Human Resources Officer, Elizabeth Reed, said she’s thrilled to offer a holistic, highly personalized, employee-centric giving experience that makes it easier than ever for employees to live out shared values.

“Here at VertexOne giving back is an integral part of who we are and we strive to cultivate a culture that reflects that. Whether volunteering at community events, raising money for favorite charities, or organizing social impact campaigns, we realize that employees value companies that value giving. And ‘giving’ doesn’t just mean money. It means giving your time and talent as well,” Reed said.

Millie’s volunteerism tools are designed to aid teams in planning and executing in-person and virtual volunteer events. An attractive feature, Reed added, for the 100% remote company. The tools also enable corporate users to locate nonprofit partnership opportunities, manage sign-ups, track hours volunteered, and communicate social impact with ease.

“Our partnership with Millie allows us to weave charitable giving into our overall employee engagement strategy to provide meaningful experiences that make employees feel more connected to their jobs, colleagues, and the company by connecting on what matter most to them,” Reed concluded.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

For information about Millie, visit milliegiving.com.