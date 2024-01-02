Submit Release
FTC Now Accepting Submissions for Voice Cloning Challenge

The Federal Trade Commission today began accepting submissions for its Voice Cloning Challenge, which is aimed at promoting the development of ideas to protect consumers from the misuse of artificial intelligence-enabled voice cloning for fraud and other harms.

The exploratory challenge, announced in November, is focused on encouraging multidisciplinary approaches—from product to policies to procedures—for preventing, monitoring, and evaluating malicious use of voice cloning technology.

The FTC will accept submissions online until January 12, 2024. Information on how to submit a proposal for the challenge as well as complete rules can be found on the challenge website. The challenge winners will be announced in early 2024.

The FTC  encourages anyone with ideas to go the Voice Cloning Challenge website and share their entries during the open submission period.

