NOVATAE RISK GROUP LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE SERVICE STATION PROGRAM

Dallas, TX, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), a leading wholesale insurance distributor, announced today that it has launched its new Service Station Program which has a focus on fast quoting for brokers, and exceptional claim service for insureds. The program offers both liability and property coverages designed exclusively for service stations, including those with 24-hour convenience stores.

“Our new program is a win for service stations across multiple states,” said Daniel Ginden, managing director, program development of Novatae. “It includes general and liquor liability coverages, assault and battery, crime and theft coverages, property coverages up to $10 million TIV (Total Insured Value) and more. Plus, we can accept new ventures with a minimum of two years’ experience.”

Richard Kerr, CEO of Novatae noted, “American Management Corporation has a forty-year history in the service station industry and an exceptional reputation. After Novatae's acquisition of AMC, I know it was a top priority for Ginden and his team to provide the Steve Strange Jr. led, AMC operation with new capacity and underwriting authority. We expect more programs and products in the near future for the AMC unit which will solidify Strange Jr. once again as the gold standard in this class of business.”



Novatae began quoting and binding on January 1, 2024.

