SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. - CKPT

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CKPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Checkpoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On December 18, 2023, Checkpoint issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA’) has issued a complete response letter (‘CRL’) for the cosibelimab biologic license application (‘BLA’) for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (‘cSCC’) who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The CRL only cites findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint’s third-party contract manufacturing organization as approvability issues to address in a resubmission.” The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated that “we believe we can address the feedback in a resubmission to enable marketing approval in 2024”.

On this news, Checkpoint’s stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 44.88%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 18, 2023.

