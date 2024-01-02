Welding Equipment Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 36.41 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Upsurge in Renovation Activities Worldwide Fueling Demand for Welding Equipment in Construction Sector

Rockville , Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global welding equipment market, estimated at US$ 21.93 billion for 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for welding equipment from the construction, automobile, and marine sectors is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period (2024–2024).



Rapid progress in developing economies, coupled with the expanding manufacturing sector, fuels the growth of the welding equipment market. Moreover, the surge in middle-class income in emerging economies propels rapid advancements in automobiles, where welding methods such as resistance spot welding, seam welding, and rotary friction welding, find frequent application.

Escalating demand for welding equipment from the automotive, construction, heavy engineering, and manufacturing sectors are major drivers for the growth of the market for welding equipment. Simultaneously, the upsurge in renovation activities within the construction sector also contributes significantly to the market's growth.

The current trend toward automated welding equipment is being driven by its safety features and time-saving capabilities, which sets it apart from other types of machinery. Manufacturers are transitioning to automated systems to enhance product quality and minimize human involvement. Industrial automation in welding equipment presents several advantages, refining weld precision and uniformity by eliminating human-related errors and deviations. These automated systems guarantee precise weld positioning, regulated heat input, and consistent weld quality, eventually yielding stronger and dependable welds.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global welding equipment market is estimated at US$ 21.93 billion in 2024.

Demand for welding equipment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 36.41 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

The automatic welding equipment segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The market in North America is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing demand for welding equipment from various industries is a major driver for the global welding equipment market. Fabrication operations are required in industries such as construction, shipbuilding, aerospace, and railways, which aids market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Adoption of Automated Welding Solutions

The adoption of cutting-edge welding technologies is increasing, driven by growing awareness among vendors about automation. With a focus on gaining a competitive advantage, vendors are increasingly embracing automation in welding processes. These technologies bring forth advantages such as heightened precision, accelerated welding speeds, enhanced quality, and minimized temperature-affected zones.

As industries prioritize amplified productivity and efficiency, the demand for these advanced welding techniques is on the rise. The industry has witnessed a revolutionary impact due to automation and robotics, delivering precise and effective welding solutions.

For example, in 2020, Hyundai Motor Company, a multinational automotive manufacturer, implemented a fully automated welding method at its Ulsan plant in South Korea. This system employs robotic welding arms to augment production efficiency and elevate weld features in vehicle assembly. This strategic adoption of automation and robotics exemplifies the industry's search for heightened productivity and exactness.



