SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of BlackRock, Inc. - BLK 

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether BlackRock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2023, the Attorney General of Tennessee filed a consumer protection lawsuit against BlackRock, alleging that Blackrock made false or misleading representations to current and potential Tennessee consumers about the extent to which Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) considerations affect BlackRock’s investment strategies. In a press release, the Attorney General stated that “BlackRock’s inconsistent statements about its investment strategies deprived consumers of the ability to make an informed choice.” The complaint against BlackRock addresses the Company’s use of corporate engagement and the voting of its shares to achieve various climate-related policy goals, seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties.

On this news, BlackRock’s stock price fell $22.56 per share, or 2.75%, to close at $796.44 per share on December 18, 2023.

