PLBY Group to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL, on January 8-10, 2024.



Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Participants may access a live webcast and replay of the presentation on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:

Investors: investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com