Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of cow milk allergies. This product could be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii.

The recalled products are in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans. Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide. The recalled batches can be identified by the batch code on the bottom of the can. The recalled product batch codes and can sizes are:

- ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans) - ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans) - ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans) - ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans) - ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans) - ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and "Use By Date" of "1 Jan 2025".

There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date. However, Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

No other U.S. distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

Consumers who purchased Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Products with the batch codes listed above should be disposed of. If parents have any questions, they should consult with their child's pediatrician.

