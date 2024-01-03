Miist Single 'Remember Me Again' Debuts in Top Ten on iTunes, Generating a Flurry of Industry Interest for 2024

Remember Me Again - Miist -Single Cover Miist The Singer Miist The Singer Remember Me Again

Miist 'Remember Me Again' hits #7 iTunes. Passes 'Flowers' by M Cyrus, "Is It Over Now' by T Swift, and edged out 'Dance the Night'. MTV Jan 2024!

A light and inspiration to the world” with “beautiful writing” and “hot vocals.”” — Narada Michael Walden Multi Grammy Winner

TIBURON, CA, USA, January 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unwavering in its commitment to rising star singer/songwriter Miist , Ephemeral Music Inc. pushed ahead and fulfilled its 2023 strategy to release multiple singles and four music videos from the newcomer's upcoming album 'The Songs From the Living Room,' by year-end.Closing out 2023 with a last-minute drop of a new single on December 29, Miist's 'Remember Me Again' quickly climbed the iTunes charts. Entering the charts at #21, the hauntingly romantic pop song rose to #15 quickly, settling in at #7 until the end of the day, ranking #16 in all genres. The latest single passed 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus, "Is It Over Now' by Taylor Swift, and edged out 'Dance the Night' by Dua Lipa and by the end of January 2024, 'Remember Me Again' will be in rotation on MTV, More Music, and Stingray Music.With her first video added to YouTube on November 1, 2023, Miist's storytelling approach to songwriting resonated with almost 2,000 subscribers, generating 500,000+ streams and 540,000+ video views in two months.In a short period, Miist has written 45 songs, including eight with co-writer Narada Michael Walden (Billboard Magazine's Top 10 All-Time Producers in 2023 and is a Grammy & Emmy Winning Producer, Musician, and Recording Artist). In the past 30 days she has worked with artists with over 20 Grammys. Narada's Tarpan Studios has committed to submit her for Grammy nomination in multiple categories.The 'Remember Me Again' video was shot on a production stage in Vancouver, BC, Canada, where Miist and her family spend time when not recording at Tarpan Studios in California. The theme - from set to styling - harkens back to the long-forgotten era of the Great Depression.Interviewed on set, Miist said, "This is the most unique song I have written. Narada sent me a beat track with some amazing rhythms and instruments. I've always loved 'Desert Rose' by Sting, and as I listened to the track, the lyrics 'Remember Me Again' started dancing through the melody in my head, and I realized that I want to be remembered and always in someone's memory. 'Remember Me Again' is the sequel to my second single 'Give Her My Love."In early 2024, fans will delight in the release of four additional singles with accompanying high-production music videos and equally impressive high-profile studio collaborations with soon-to-be-named legendary musicians.ABOUT NARADA MICHAEL WALDEN, PRODUCERThe Grammy award-winning producer has worked with artists such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Steve Winwood, Ray Charles, Wynonna Judd, Whitney Houston, George Michael, Mariah Carey, Barbara Streisand, Lionel Ritchie, Lisa Fischer, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones, Jeff Beck and The Temptations. His music flows freely from pop, rock and soul to the rarified realms of jazz, fusion and world music.

