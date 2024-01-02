Public Input Sought on Delaware’s Clean Water Trust Strategic Plan and Annual Report

15-Day Input Period to Begin Jan. 3 Seeking Ideas for How the Trust Can Help Support Water Quality Improvements

With the Delaware Clean Water Trust Oversight Committee having adopted the final draft version of the Strategic Plan along with an annual report, a 15-day public input period which is to begin Jan. 3 offers an opportunity for Delaware residents and interested parties to tell how they feel the trust can support water quality improvements in the state with funding through the Delaware Clean Water Act.

The committee was created by the Clean Water for Delaware Act to advise the Governor and the General Assembly, provide oversight of Clean Water Trust funding and finances, and publish an annual report and strategic plan for clean water. The committee oversees the Clean Water Trust account.

The Clean Water Trust account includes bond appropriations for clean water, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and the Resource, Conservation, and Development funds for water quality and water-related projects. Part of the process for publishing the strategic plan and annual report includes providing the public the opportunity to offer input and suggestions for consideration in subsequent updates to the plan and future annual reports.

Since Clean Water Trust funding touches almost every aspect of water quality improvement and water-related projects in the state – including infrastructure for drinking water, stormwater and wastewater; drainage programs; waterway management and beach preservation, and many other projects funded by state and federal resources such as the conservation reserve enhancement program, conservation cost-sharing and tax ditches – the 15-day input period provides the public a chance to submit thoughts and ideas that might be used by the Trust in the years ahead.

This is particularly advantageous for the public since the Clean Water Trust also works with Governor Carney’s Clean Water Initiative for Underserved Communities that is a major component of DNREC’s environmental justice work with the state’s low-income, disadvantaged and underserved communities.

The 2023-2027 strategic plan, the FY22 annual report, as well as the input form can be found at de.gov/cwi. Public input and ideas are encouraged to shape future updates to the plan for trust priorities and strategies.

