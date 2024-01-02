January 2024 Governor’s Message

Happy New Year! In preparation for the 2024 legislative session, I submitted an Executive Supple­mental Budget for the fiscal biennium 2023-2025 to the House and Senate last month. The proposal allocates funds for addressing Maui’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires and reducing the risk of future wildfire disasters across the state. While supporting Maui is top of mind, I remain dedicated to pursuing all my key initiatives to help our financially struggling families through tax breaks, creating more housing, easing home­lessness, expanding access to health care, improving edu­cation, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Our state departments were busy in December. Several either orchestrated or participated in heart­warming events to bring holiday joy to our keiki.

From uniting foster children with their forever families to assisting children in choosing Christmas gifts, I’m grateful for the dedication of our employees who work tire­lessly to protect and uplift our communities.

During the last few months of 2023, the Office of Well­ness and Resilience continued its efforts on Maui with its weekend wellness events and mental health sup­port. In addition, the Hawai‘i Emergency Manage­ment Agency shared one of many touching stories about helping support those in our communities.

As we kick off the new year, I know that we have a lot more work to do. My administration is committed to facilitating innovative solutions and creating concerted change to make a safer and healthier Hawai‘i for our future generations.

Mahalo,

