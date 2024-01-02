January 2024 Governor’s Message
Happy New Year! In preparation for the 2024 legislative session, I submitted an Executive Supplemental Budget for the fiscal biennium 2023-2025 to the House and Senate last month. The proposal allocates funds for addressing Maui’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires and reducing the risk of future wildfire disasters across the state. While supporting Maui is top of mind, I remain dedicated to pursuing all my key initiatives to help our financially struggling families through tax breaks, creating more housing, easing homelessness, expanding access to health care, improving education, and mitigating the effects of climate change.
Our state departments were busy in December. Several either orchestrated or participated in heartwarming events to bring holiday joy to our keiki.
From uniting foster children with their forever families to assisting children in choosing Christmas gifts, I’m grateful for the dedication of our employees who work tirelessly to protect and uplift our communities.
During the last few months of 2023, the Office of Wellness and Resilience continued its efforts on Maui with its weekend wellness events and mental health support. In addition, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency shared one of many touching stories about helping support those in our communities.
As we kick off the new year, I know that we have a lot more work to do. My administration is committed to facilitating innovative solutions and creating concerted change to make a safer and healthier Hawai‘i for our future generations.
Mahalo,