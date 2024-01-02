SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. - GDHG

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDHG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Golden Heaven and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On November 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) posted on X.com (formerly known as Twitter), a series of posts under the heading “NEW FROM US: We Are Short Golden Heaven Group, Another Classic ‘China Hustle’”. In its posts, Hindenburg reportedly revealed that Golden Heaven’s Chairwoman & CEO (Qiong Jin) and her spouse were involved in fraud allegations concerning a pharmaceutical company that results in an unpaid judgment and the shutdown of the company’s headquarters, which carries the same principal executive office as Golden Heaven. In addition, Hindenburg investigators reportedly visited all six of Golden Heaven’s parks to gauge visitor activity during peak hours. The largest (Yueyang), responsible for 36% of all guests in 2022, had only 10 cars in the parking lot on a Saturday afternoon visit. Visits to the others reportedly yielded similar results. Accordingly, Hindenburg concluded that it has “major doubts” concerning the validity of Golden Heaven’s financial results.

On this news, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $6.63 per share, or 28%, to close at $17.12 per share on November 13, 2023.

