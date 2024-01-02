Signature HealthCARE’s President and CEO Receives Notable Honor: McKnight’s 2024 Pinnacle Thought Leader Award

Louisville, Ky., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being revolutionary in thought leads to ground-breaking change, next-generation innovations, and breakthrough ideas that produce sustainability. For the last 30+ years, it is this kind of revolutionary thinking from Signature HealthCARE’s President and CEO, E. Joseph Steier, III that has garnered him the notable honor of being named as a McKnight’s Pinnacle Thought Leader Award recipient for 2024.

“With the Pinnacle Awards, McKnight’s is honoring the individuals who have not only reached the top of the profession, but managed to remain there for years,” said McKnight’s publisher Craig Roth. “They’ve inspired us in the past, and they’ll continue to do so for as long as they remain in the field.”

McKnight’s Pinnacle Awards focus on industry veterans who have set standards,driven change, and provided guidance and inspiration to their peers in the senior care, skilled nursing, and/or the home care sector at large.

Since 1993, Joe Steier’s progressive career in skilled nursing and long-term care has included roles as a hospital development manager of Vencor, a managing partner and founder of Professional Healthcare Services, Inc., a President and COO of Home Quality Management, Inc., which was named one of the Top 20 Nursing Home Chains in America from 2002-2005, and currently as President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE, operating 76 senior care facilities in 8 states with more than 8,800 employees. Under his leadership, multiple facilities have been named as U.S. News and World Report, and Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes in America for multiple years, and his wisdom and tenacity within the skilled nursing industry has been shared through his many created SNF businesses, written articles, publications, keynote speeches, and recognitions. Other highlights include:

Originated Signature HealthCARE’s 3 Foundational Pillars for the workplace: Spirituality, Learning, and Entrepreneurship.

Established Signature HealthCARE as a top 10 post-acute healthcare organization with all Chief Operational leaders trained and certified as CNAs. (100% C.N.A. Certified)

Founded and contributes to a weeklong CEO and DON School, an educational course for all senior management.

Received his Doctorate with Distinction from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania with research dissertation, “Leaders as Teachers”.

Helped lead in the creation of the International Center for Long Term Care Innovation (InnovativeLTC) to collaborate new concepts for rehabilitating social determinants, population health, and risk sharing.

Co-launched three of the initial I-SNPs (Institutional Special Needs Plan) for the return of risk sharing to Post Acute Care.

Leading in Signature HealthCARE’s recent partnership with Healthcare Integrated Services Technologies (HiTC) for AI-based solutions for senior living.

Co-founding the Signature Inspire Foundation, the non-for-profit philanthropic arm of Signature HealthCARE with its CNA-directed Board.

Recognized for establishing full-time Spirituality and Chaplaincy in all SHC Centers (2007-2017).

Spearheaded the groundbreaking creation of 38 Covid-19 units in Signature HealthCARE facilities for our residents and communities during the pandemic.

Founder of Signature Advantage, a tool to help individuals in a nursing facility create a Medicare Advantage Plan to meet their needs for coordinated quality care.

Facilitating the creation of dozens of food pantries inside Signature facilities for the everyday needs of groceries for our Stakeholders.

To continue to endure, innovate, and inspire, despite economic crashes, changing government regulations and funding, and a global pandemic, this honor is something to be celebrated by our entire Signature HealthCARE family.

“At Signature HealthCARE my team and I have pressed forward over these many years to chart the course to radically change the healthcare landscape to transform lives. That’s been our vision for 20 years,” said Joe Steier. “I knew this business would never be easy, but when there’s a challenge, there’s opportunity for growth; if there’s a shut door, it’s time for innovation to be the key to open a new one. We serve a precious community, and being recognized as a Thought Leader in this industry is truly credit to the wonderful lives we serve. It’s all about them and our movement to impact the long-term care industry.”

###

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and In-Home Care. The company’s organizational culture inspires nearly 8,800 employees with our foundational three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation, plus our Sacred 7 Principles: Be Heroic, Embrace Teamwork, Show Compassion, Give Respect, Have Integrity, Encourage Positivity, and Be Patient. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and earning QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE has also been awarded a Best Places to Work in Kentucky honor by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, for six years.

McKnight's Long-Term Care News is a business news magazine serving the institutional long-term care field, focusing especially on the high-acuity skilled nursing setting.

Attachment

Ann Bowdan Wilder Signature HealthCARE (502) 216-5099 abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com