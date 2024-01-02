EarlyBirds Helps Technology Companies Harness Innovations In Their Industries For Long Term Success

Forde, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian OSINT platform EarlyBirds is helping technology companies worldwide find innovative solutions to develop new products, enter new markets, and grow their businesses. For more information, visit earlybirds.io.

The late 2010s and early 2020s have seen the creation, launch, and widespread adoption of several technologies that are likely to shape the world significantly for decades to come. Their potential for impacting various aspects of everyday lives and driving innovation and progress in diverse fields is huge. Companies that are the first to market with a successful implementation of these technologies will have an early mover advantage that will be decisive in the long term.

Jeff Penrose, one of the co-founders of EarlyBirds, says, “Mega corporations that are synonymous with technology and progress in their industries got their start innovating in key domains which no one foresaw could be as ubiquitous as they are today. The challenge, then, is to spot technologies that hold the most promise and build products and services that take advantage of their future growth and proliferation. However, no one has a crystal ball that can make these predictions accurately. If you have the will and resources to bring these innovations to market, we urge you to sign up as an Early Adopter to the EarlyBirds platform at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.”

Fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology is already revolutionizing connectivity, enabling faster and more reliable data transfer. With the rollout of 5G services successfully reaching millions of people worldwide, it has already enabled new experiences that wouldn’t have been possible with the slower 4G and 3G technologies. As the world moves towards 6G and beyond, these networks will enable advancements in augmented reality, virtual reality, smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, autonomous vehicles, and more.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements are also rapidly evolving and impacting various sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and transportation to name a few. As AI continues to improve, it will drive automation, data analysis, and decision-making, leading to increased efficiency and innovation across industries. Quantum computing, while still in its early days of discovery and research, holds the potential to solve complex problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computers. It will have profound implications for cryptography, drug discovery, optimization, and simulating quantum systems.

Advances in biotechnology, gene editing (e.g., CRISPR), and personalized medicine are transforming healthcare. They offer potential cures for genetic diseases, improved agriculture, and more sustainable approaches to bio-manufacturing. Finally, with the urgency of addressing climate change, renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro are becoming increasingly vital. Coupled with energy storage technologies, they can ensure a reliable and resilient clean energy supply for the future.

EarlyBirds cofounder Kris Poria talks about how EarlyBirds can help private and public organizations adapt to the changing technology landscape. He says, “Early Adopters in our open innovation ecosystem get to connect with real innovators worldwide who are working to solve some of the hardest problems in their domains. The solutions they are building may be in the nascent stage or even ready for widespread deployment with the support and funding that can be provided by an Early Adopter. Moreover, the platform also boasts Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who can help sift through all innovators to handpick those with the most potential.”

Currently, EarlyBirds boasts over 5 million innovators on its platform listing products and services for sale at various stages of development such as pilot, trials, or proof of concepts. The company’s domain maps contain startups, scaleups, and mature companies involved in the core technologies of their industries. The maps also track industry news from numerous daily and historical sources including media articles from around the world to give business leaders a succinct overview of their technological domain.

EarlyBirds’ Explorer Program is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. Its Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the business, technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

Startups, researchers, and entrepreneurs creating innovative solutions in their respective fields are urged to sign up for the EarlyBirds platform as Innovators at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose