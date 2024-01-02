Governor Phil Scott Announces Leadership Appointments

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced two leadership appointments: Nate Formalarie as deputy commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Heather Pembrook as deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Nate Formalarie, deputy commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development

Nate Formalarie has been with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development since 2018, most recently as the director of communications and strategic initiatives, and prior to that in the Department of Tourism and Marketing. In addition to his communications leadership, he has worked across multiple departments, agencies, and external partners to support the state’s response and recovery from COVID-19 and recent flooding. Prior to state government, Formalarie worked in communications roles at Cabot Creamery and Vermont Hard Cider Company and was a news producer at WCAX-TV. He brings a strong knowledge of DHCD programs and a track record of interagency collaboration.

“Nate has demonstrated strong leadership and dedication in many ways so far at ACCD, and I’m confident he will continue to serve Vermonters well in this new leadership role,” said Governor Scott.

“It is an honor to serve in the Governor’s administration and help lead the team at DHCD,” said Formalarie. “I have great respect for this team who, alongside multiple partner organizations, do so much to improve our communities. I look forward to continuing that work with them, especially at this critical moment for housing and community revitalization across Vermont.”

Heather Pembrook, deputy commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation

Pembrook has worked with the Department since 1995 designing and implementing monitoring programs to better understand the chemical and biological health of Vermont’s lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams. Appointed as deputy commissioner in December 2023, she began her transition to the leadership team to support the diverse programs within the Department of Environmental Conservation, including hazardous waste and recycling, clean water, geology, dam safety, air quality, and much more.

"Heather's wealth of experience, coupled with her passion for preserving our natural resources, makes her an invaluable addition to the Agency of Natural Resources leadership team," said Governor Scott.

“I am grateful for the opportunity Governor Scott, Secretary Moore, and Commissioner Batchelder have given me to serve Vermont and its incredible natural resources,” said Pembrook. “I look forward to supporting Vermont’s strong tradition of honoring our environment through protection, maintenance and restoration.”