Top 15 Life Enhancing Passports in 2024 by Global Citizen Solutions

About

Global Citizen Solutions is a boutique consultancy firm helping individuals and families to find their ideal residence & citizenship by investment programs. With offices in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Brazil, our multicultural and multilingual team will guide individuals and families from start to finish, providing expert advice considering freedom, mobility, taxation, and security. Our international team is devoted to fulfilling our client's personal and financial needs, knowing that each situation is unique. Global Citizen Solutions covers programs in Portugal, UK, Spain, Malta, the Caribbean and Vanuatu. Global Citizen Solutions has a strong presence on the Portuguese Golden Visa program with a 100% success rate in all our applications. We offer the freedom, mobility and security that comes with a second citizenship.