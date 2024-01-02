Board of SIBC Appoints Marc Chénier as New Bridge Director

CORNWALL, Ontario, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) is excited to announce the appointment of Marc Chénier as the new Bridge Director, SIBC. Marc’s exemplary leadership skills, honed through various Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer functions, make him an ideal candidate for this pivotal position.



Marc’s notable background in responsible governance, infrastructure and finance, coupled with his extensive experience working with diverse stakeholders, including Indigenous groups, aligns perfectly with the SIBC’s strategic vision. His fully bilingual capabilities further solidify his role in leading the SIBC, enhancing communication and operational efficiency.

Natalie Kinloch, SIBC Board Chair and CEO of SIBC’s parent corporation, The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited, stated, “Marc Chénier is a seasoned executive whose reputation for delivering strategic and operational progress is well-established. His exceptional record in fostering a positive, cohesive culture focused on community advancement and infrastructure improvements aligns perfectly with our vision at SIBC. We are confident that his leadership will bring significant value to all our stakeholders and strengthen our commitment to the stewardship of the Seaway International Bridge Crossing.”

Carrie Lavigne, SIBC Vice-Chair and General Counsel of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, the U.S. owner of the South Channel Bridge, added, “Marc’s demonstrated experience, and background in executive management and capital project delivery are key assets that will greatly benefit the SIBC. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to ensuring the ongoing safety and security of the international bridge crossing.”

Before joining SIBC, Marc Chénier distinguished himself through significant leadership positions, including his tenure as Executive Director at the Regroupement des gens d’affaires de la Capitale nationale, the Franco-Ontarian Foundation, and the French Association of Francophone Municipalities of Ontario. In these roles, he adeptly managed key organizational aspects, from financial oversight to stakeholder engagement. His experience as Chief Administrative Officer for various local municipalities that included large capital projects integrating extensive community and Indigenous consultations, along with his involvement in diverse committees, has imbued him with a deep understanding of governance and community relations, pivotal to his new function at SIBC.

Marc Chénier is set to embark on his new role with SIBC on January 2, 2024, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly contribute to the continuous growth and success of the SIBC.