TQRP: A Catalyst for Change and Educational Equity

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic realm of education, Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Teachers Quality & Retention Program (TQRP) emerged as a pioneering force, shaping the future of teaching and learning. The recent culmination of the summer cohort, featuring 80 fellows from diverse backgrounds across 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), underscores the program’s broad impact and unwavering commitment to educational excellence.

TQRP is not just a program; it is a catalyst for change.

At the heart of TQRP’s mission lies a commitment to cultivating a more equitable world through robust training for teachers and for pre-service teachers entering the profession.

The success stories from this summer, such as that of Aniyah Sneed, exemplify the program’s transformative influence. Sneed, a STEM teacher and proud TQRP fellow, was honored with a Booz Allen $2,500 scholarship during the 2023 summer institute in Washington, D.C.

A graduate of North Carolina A&T, Sneed channels her passion for chemistry into her teaching role at East Lake High School in North Carolina. Recognized as a nominee for the Beginning Teacher of the Year award, Sneed utilized the scholarship to enhance her students’ learning experiences, ensuring access to essential materials for hands-on experiments that complemented her classroom curriculum.

“The scholarship helped alleviate some of the burdens that I felt walking into my first year as a teacher,” Sneed said. “Teaching at a Title One school that lacks lab resources allowed me to bridge the access gap to chemistry and create valuable opportunities for my students.”

Partnerships with major corporate sponsors who share in TMCF’s mission are critical for future success. Key sponsors are Booz Allen, Infosys Foundation USA, Baxter International, Nike, Equitable, General Motors., and Hendrick Motorsports. They effortlessly enhance TQRP’s impact by providing vital resources such as scholarships and class room gifts to the fellows and the students they serve.

Booz Allen’s support extends beyond scholarships, providing $10,000 dollars of gifts to in-service Black Teachers for classroom supplies. Additionally, the company distributed school supply kits during the 2023 TQRP Summer Institute Practicum at John Hayden Johnson Middle School.

Addressing the financial challenges teachers face, Booz Allen’s initiatives align with national trends. According to a 2021 survey from AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. teachers and schools “teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money to purchase school supplies for their homes, classrooms and students during the 2020-21 school year and 30% of teachers spent $1,000 or more on school supplies each year. Overall, teacher spending has increased 25% since the organization began surveying teachers in 2015.”

Collectively, TQRP Fellows have touched the lives of over 41,000 K-12 students nationwide, particularly in high-need urban and rural areas. As a program that has made a significant impact since its inception in 2009, TQRP reflects a sustained commitment to uplifting communities through the power of education.

Beyond the impressive statistics, the program holds the key to addressing the longstanding issue of the national teacher shortage by increasing the presence of minority educators in classrooms. Recognized as a flagship initiative of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, TQRP is at the forefront of reshaping educational landscapes and leaving an indelible mark on society.

In a landscape where the disparity in teacher demographics remains stark – with only 7% of teachers being Black compared to 15% of students – HBCUs play a crucial role in redressing this imbalance. TQRP not only equips its fellows with the necessary skills but also instills in them a commitment to creating inclusive and supportive learning environments.



CLICK HERE for more information about TQRP and how to apply or become a partner.

Rob Knox Thurgood Marshall College Fund 6108001044 robert.knox@tmcf.org