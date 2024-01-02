Wolf Greenfield Promotes Four Attorneys in 2024

BOSTON and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Greenfield is pleased to announce the promotion of two attorneys to the position of shareholder and two attorneys to the position of counsel, effective January 1, 2024. The firm’s newest shareholders are Kevin MacDonald, PhD, and Stephen S. Rabinowitz. The firm’s newest counsel are Aya Cieslak-Tochigi and Ryan M. Van Olst. Their legal and technical know-how covers a range of practice and technology areas, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, patent, litigation, post-grant proceedings, and trademark and copyright.



“It is a pleasure and an honor to announce the promotions of these four dedicated attorneys,” said Ed Gates, Wolf Greenfield’s President and Managing Partner. “These advancements not only reflect our firm’s commitment to recognizing exceptional talent, but also underscore our dedication to providing unparalleled service to our clients.”

SHAREHOLDERS:

Kevin MacDonald assists clients with IP strategy and portfolio management, and patent prosecution and counseling, across a wide range of technologies, including cell and gene therapy, RNA interference, bioinformatics, mRNA therapeutics, and biologics manufacturing. Kevin represents clients across the spectrum, including venture-backed start-ups, large biopharma, public and private universities, and research institutions. He also represents clients in buy- and sell-side IP due diligence, and drafting and negotiating IP-centric agreements, such as licensing agreements, sponsored research agreements, and technology collaboration agreements. Kevin is named to the list of Massachusetts Rising Stars by Super Lawyers and is recognized on the Best Lawyers: One to Watch list by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Stephen Rabinowitz focuses his practice on patent litigation and post-grant proceedings with an emphasis on life sciences matters, particularly biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. His experience includes litigating cases in federal district courts across the country as well as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Stephen draws on his extensive legal and medical experience to counsel clients across a host of technology areas. He has litigated and prosecuted patents concerning pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostics, and biotechnology, including barcoding and sequencing technologies, antibodies, and aptamers. Stephen was named Lawyer of the Year for Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice in New York City in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. He is also recognized by Managing Intellectual Property, The Legal 500, and IAM Patent 1000.

COUNSEL:

Aya Cieslak-Tochigi focuses her practice on all aspects of trademark and copyright law, including domestic and international trademark selection, clearance, prosecution, enforcement, and brand counseling. She regularly represents clients in trademark litigation in federal courts and before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Aya works closely with clients spanning from start-up businesses to multinational corporations in a variety of industries, such as fashion, food and beverage, art, technology, life sciences, and financial services. She has extensive experience representing various clients over the years in the apparel/footwear and luxury goods industries for trademark and copyright matters. Aya is also very active in Japanese legal and business alliances.

Ryan Van Olst focuses his practice on a wide variety of trademark and unfair competition matters. These include federal litigation, Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) proceedings, prosecution, investigation, and enforcement. He routinely counsels clients on strategies associated with adoption, use, registration, and enforcement of their trademarks – both domestically and internationally. Ryan is passionate about obtaining the best possible outcomes for his clients, at every level of the trademark process. He has a thorough familiarity with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Manual of Examining Procedure and regularly submits winning responses to Office Actions. Through his experience with the Madrid System, Ryan secures cost-effective international trademark protection for his clients.

