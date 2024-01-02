Cuban Ambassador highly values Việt Nam’s economic development results

VIETNAM, January 2 - HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s economic achievements deserve to be lauded and receive applause from the international community, including Cuba, according to Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2) and the New Year 2024, he said that Việt Nam had reaped positive results in economic expansion despite complex developments of the world situation as a result of armed conflicts, financial crisis, and economic recession.

Thanks to the bravery, intelligence, steadfastness, and sound leadership of the Party and Government, Việt Nam recorded outstanding economic growth in 2022, and it continued to be among the countries with fast growth rates in 2023, the diplomat assessed.

Regarding bilateral relations, he stated that Cuba had pinned high hopes on developing the Cuba-Việt Nam ties.

Cuba hoped Việt Nam would become an increasingly important factor supporting the Caribbean country in realising its strategic goals of ensuring food security through rice supply, as the ambassador stressed that Vietnam was the leading supplier of this essential grain for the Cuban people.

He said that cooperation between the two countries had also been promoted through Vietnamese businesses’ commitments to cooperating with Cuban partners in expanding the production of essential goods such as rice, meat, maize, and beans.

“Việt Nam is the largest Asian investor in Cuba, and we hope Vietnamese businesses will continue to increase investment activities in our country," Ambassador Orlando Hernández said.

During National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ’s official visit to Cuba in April, Vietnamese businesses inaugurated a solar power plant, a washing powder factory, and an animal feed factory in this Caribbean nation, he said, adding that it continued to promote efforts to have more and more Vietnamese investors explore the market and expand operations in Cuba.

He expressed his hope that investment cooperation activities would benefit both Cuba and Việt Nam and their enterprises. Cuban products, particularly those related to biotechnology, would increase their presence in Southeast Asia. He shared that a delegation from BioCubaFarma, the Cuban organisation of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, recently visited Việt Nam to seek cooperation opportunities which would contribute to improving Vietnamese people’s health.

Regarding collaboration at regional and international forums, the Cuban Ambassador emphasised the need for the two countries to intensify coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations and promote cooperation in mutual concern in a complex and changing world situation with many interwoven challenges and opportunities.

In that context, Việt Nam and Cuba must unite and vigorously implement all proposed plans, with the common goal of improving people's living conditions, Orlando Hernández stressed. VNS