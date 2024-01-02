Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from January 5 to 9.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vương Đình Huệ, according to an announcement released by the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS