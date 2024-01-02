Biora Therapeutics Progresses Research Collaboration for the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform

BioJet device exceeded performance targets for delivery of collaborator AstraZeneca’s molecule in preclinical study

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced that its BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform has met key performance milestones as part of its research collaboration with AstraZeneca. The BioJet platform is designed to use needle-free, liquid jet injection to deliver drug into the small intestine for systemic absorption.



“In a preclinical study, we assessed the bioavailability of our collaborator’s molecule when delivered via our BioJet device in a porcine model, with comparison to subcutaneous administration. BioJet devices were administered endoscopically, which is typical in a porcine model, and released for autonomous activation,” said Sharat Singh, PhD, Head of Research at Biora Therapeutics. “We are encouraged by the results, which met our performance targets of greater than 25% bioavailability compared to subcutaneous delivery, and less than 50% coefficient of variation.”

“We continue to generate very promising results with our BioJet platform, including those from this study, which are enabling us to progress development under the collaboration,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “While many organizations have been working to solve the challenge of oral delivery of large molecules, we believe our approach stands out because of our ability to deliver multi-milligram liquid doses similar to injection, with minimal to no formulation changes.”

Biora has previously presented data generated from other molecules with the BioJet platform in animal models, which can be viewed at bioratherapeutics.com/publications.

About the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform

Biora's BioJet systemic oral therapeutics platform uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules designed to achieve systemic bioavailability and replace injection for better management of chronic diseases.

The BioJet platform uses an ingestible device designed to transit through the digestive system and activate in the small intestine , where liquid jets deliver drug directly into the small intestine for uptake into systemic circulation. The BioJet device is approximately the size of a multivitamin and is designed to autonomously deliver a wide range of large molecules, such as proteins, peptides, and nucleic acids, in liquid formulation at multi-milligram doses, without requiring complex reformulation.

Biora holds a comprehensive patent position for the BioJet systemic oral delivery platform, with approximately 12 issued patents and 29 pending applications that cover its delivery platform and methods for using the platform to treat a disease or condition in a patient using liquid jet delivery of a wide range of drugs.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives.

Biora is focused on development of two therapeutics platforms: the NaviCap™ targeted oral delivery platform, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease through treatment at the site of disease in the gastrointestinal tract, and the BioJet™ systemic oral delivery platform, which is designed to replace injection for better management of chronic diseases through needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

