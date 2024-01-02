EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s New Year Message

Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Rector of Eastern Mediterranean University released a new year message. In his message, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated the following:

“As members of the EMU community, we extend our warmest New Year wishes to all EMU staff, students, and the people of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and hope that 2024 brings health, peace, happiness, and serenity to our country and the whole world.

The past year, 2023, left its mark with events the effects of which will extend into the new year. Unfortunately, it was a year that did not bring much joy to our country, Turkey, or the world. The tragic earthquake disaster in Turkey on 6 February, 2023, caused immense grief both in our country and Turkey. The loss of our beloved children of the Champion Angels Team, our teachers and family members who were preparing them for successful and a bright future, has left a profound impact nationwide. As the EMU family, we pledge our continued support to the families of the Champion Angels Team in 2024, seeking the harshest punishment for those responsible and swift justice.

Furthermore, the past year saw the heartbreaking loss of thousands of children, women and innocent civilians in global conflicts. Thousands of people were forced to migrate from their homelands. Our hope is for these wars to end soon and for the senseless loss of innocent lives, especially children's, to finish.

At EMU, we all recognise the economic crisis we face as our most pressing challenge. Years of overlooked issues have led us into a tough economic time. Addressing short-term possibilities is crucial for future planning, and our efforts are directed towards this.

Despite these challenges, we have seen significant scientific achievements in 2023 that have made us proud. Our university has continued to ascend in the international scientific arena. For 2024, our aim is to elevate our university further, address current difficulties, and strive for a prosperous future. I extend my best wishes for the New Year to our students, all staff, and the TRNC community. As we leave behind a year marked by increased global and national strife, I hope that 2024 brings health, peace, happiness, and success to all.