Technicolor Creative Studios: Listing suspension

PARIS (FRANCE), JANUARY 2, 2024 –

Following the expiry of the simplified tender offer on its shares, Technicolor Creative Studios SA has requested the suspension of the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris with effect from the date hereof until implementation of the squeeze-out.

