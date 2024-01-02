Submit Release
Technicolor Creative Studios: Listing suspension

Technicolor Creative Studios
Listing suspension

PARIS (FRANCE), JANUARY 2, 2024

Following the expiry of the simplified tender offer on its shares, Technicolor Creative Studios SA has requested the suspension of the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris with effect from the date hereof until implementation of the squeeze-out.

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS 

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.
 
Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investor.relations@technicolor.com

Corporate press:
Teneo: tcs@teneo.com

 

