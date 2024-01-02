Improving State management and law enforcement capacity on digital transformation

VIETNAM, January 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang on behalf of the Prime Minister has just signed a decision approving the project of consolidating the organisational structure, improving state management capacity and enforcing laws on digital transformation from the central to local governments by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Accordingly, by 2030, the digital transformation network will be formed and operate effectively, closely linked and co-ordinated synchronously in implementing national digital transformation tasks and solutions.

The project aims to strengthen the organisational structure, improve State management capacity and enforce laws on digital transformation on the principle of not increasing the staff of officials and civil servants, and expanding organisations and apparatus of State agencies as per the Politburo’s requirement of streamlining staff and restructuring the team of officials and civil servants.

Under the project, a digital transformation network from the central to the grassroots levels will be formed with the participation of State agencies at all levels, organisations, businesses and people with an aim to mobilise the maximum resources of society.

By 2025, all ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities will complete the organisational apparatus of specialised information technology units to accelerate tasks and solutions on digital transformation.

All organisations and individuals in the Digital Transformation Network will have access to and use digital platforms and unified toolkits nation-wide to serve State management and law enforcement on digital transformation.

By 2030, the Digital Transformation Network will be completed, operate effectively, be closely linked and coordinate synchronously in implementing tasks and solutions of the national digital transformation.

All staff performing digital transformation tasks from central to local levels will be trained annually to improve their capacity to meet State management and law enforcement requirements in accordance with their job title and position standards.

The project proposes reviewing and supplementing of the functions, tasks, powers and organisational structures of State management and law enforcement agencies on digital transformation in central and local levels according to the provisions of the Law on Information Technology, the Law on Cyber ​​Information Safety, the Law on Cyber​​Security, the Law on Electronic Transactions and other relevant legal documents in a centralised and unified manner.

The tasks include strengthening the organisation of the State management and law enforcement apparatus; developing and disseminating nationally-unified digital platforms and toolkits, including trainings, project management, survey conduction, online measurement and monitoring, data connection and sharing, knowledge management, virtual assistant, network information security, advisory and consulting for digital transformation management boards from central to local-level governments. — VNS