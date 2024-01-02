Submit Release
Countering Houthi Maritime Attacks

PRESS STATEMENT

MATTHEW MILLER, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON

DECEMBER 28, 2023

 

The United States is today designating one individual and three entities for facilitating Iranian financial assistance to the Houthis that enables attacks on international shipping and other destabilizing activities.  Those designated today have facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars to the Houthis at the direction of U.S.-designated Sa’id al-Jamal, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial facilitator based in Iran.

The Houthis’ continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have disrupted the free flow of commerce through the region and endangered innocent mariners.  Since October, the Houthis have launched numerous missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at commercial vessels transiting near Yemen’s coastline, in clear violation of international law.

The United States will continue to combat Iranian illicit financial support to the Houthis.  We call on the international community to stand firmly against the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their Iranian backers.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force is a U.S.-designated entity.  The Department of the Treasury action was taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended.  For more information on this designation, see Treasury’s press release.

