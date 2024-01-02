Submit Release
Tax Network USA: Leading the Way in Tax Relief Amidst IRS Expansion

IRS Continues to Rapidly Hire Agents to Reach 30,000 Employees Over The Next Year

Protecting Your Income and Assets: Tips to Potentially Save Thousands in Back Taxes Amidst IRS Changes

ENCINO , CA, USA , January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move during 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced plans to hire 30,000 new agents, and they show no signs of slowing down. With the IRS poised to send out millions of collection letters in the first week of 2024, Tax Network USA steps forward to offer indispensable guidance to taxpayers.

IRS Announces Massive Hiring Plan: 30,000 New Agents in 2023

The IRS's announcement to significantly bolster its workforce underlines a new era in tax enforcement. In response to this aggressive expansion, Tax Network USA, a leader in tax relief services, provides essential advice to help taxpayers navigate these changes.

Unrelenting IRS Efforts: Sending Millions of Collection Letters in 2024

Demonstrating their commitment to stringent enforcement, the IRS has confirmed plans to initiate a massive wave of collection letters to taxpayers with back taxes at the start of 2024, signaling an intensification of their collection efforts.

Never Waive Your Rights When Dealing with IRS Collections

Taxpayers are cautioned against direct interactions with IRS agents on collection matters without professional advice. Such engagements can lead to the loss of essential due process rights and potentially result in higher tax debts.

Do Not Negotiate With Unfiled Returns

Tax Network USA strongly advises against negotiating with the IRS if there are unfiled tax returns. Compliance with filing requirements is vital for fair repayment plans. Non-compliance can lead to the IRS filing on behalf of the taxpayer, often resulting in inflated tax liabilities.

Beware of "Special Deals" from the IRS

"Special deals" offered by the IRS should be scrutinized by a qualified attorney or tax professional. These deals may contain clauses that are not in the taxpayer's best interest.

Avoid Long IRS Hold Times

Direct attempts to contact the IRS for collections can lead to lengthy wait times. Tax Network USA offers a priority line for licensed tax professionals, ensuring quick access to an IRS agent.

Tax Network USA: Your Ally in Challenging Times

In light of the IRS's significant recruitment drive and heightened enforcement actions, Tax Network USA is committed to providing taxpayers with the support and guidance they need. The firm's team of experienced professionals is ready to offer comprehensive tax solutions and expert advice.

About Tax Network USA
Based in Encino, California, Tax Network USA is renowned for its comprehensive tax-related services. The firm is dedicated to assisting taxpayers in effectively managing the complexities of tax laws and the latest IRS enforcement strategies.

Evan Hardacre
Tax Network USA Inc
