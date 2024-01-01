PHILIPPINES, January 1 - Press Release

January 1, 2024 Energy transition measure necessary amid coal phaseout call--Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian has reiterated the call for an energy transition measure amid mounting calls for coal phaseout. "It's important that we put in place as soon as possible an energy transition measure so that the coal phaseout, including its replacement, would be based on scientific optimization," said Gatchalian, citing his Senate Bill No.157 or the Energy Transition Act which provides for the creation of an Energy Transition Plan to achieve phaseout of fossil fuel plants and net zero emissions by 2050. In fact, the development of more renewable energy (RE) projects in the country is expected to bring down power costs and ensure sufficiency of energy supply, Gatchalian stressed. He added that without an energy transition law, the country may not be able to put in effect its commitment to phase out coal. "Since the commitment to phase out coal is voluntary, there needs to be sufficient policy signals that would provide incentive for such action," the lawmaker explained. "Kailangan nating maglagay ng mga insentibo para maipatupad nang maayos ang ating resolusyon na gumamit ng mas malinis na enerhiya," he emphasized. An energy transition measure, which would effectively diversify the country's current energy sources, would provide the most benefit for consumers. Gatchalian also filed Senate Bill 485, An Act Enhancing The Implementation Of The Net-Metering Program, Amending For The Purpose Republic Act 9513, or The Renewable Act Of 2008. This proposed legislation, designed to foster increased investments in the renewable energy sector, seeks to remove the 100-kilowatt (kW) ceiling on generation facilities that can participate in the net metering program. Authorized under existing laws, net metering allows participants with their own RE facilities to feed power back into the grid and have their contribution to the common pool of power deducted from their consumption. Energy transition plan kailangan sa gitna ng panawagan para sa coal phaseout --Gatchalian Inulit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan para sa isang hakbang sa energy transition sa gitna ng tumataas na panawagan para sa coal phaseout. "Mahalagang magpatupad tayo sa lalong madaling panahon ng isang energy transition measure upang ang pag-phase out ng coal, kasama ang pagpapalit nito, ay batay sa siyentipikong pag-optimize," sabi ni Gatchalian. Matatandaang naghain ang senador ng Senate Bill No.157 o Energy Transition Act na lilikha ng isang Energy Transition Plan upang makamit ang planong phaseout ng fossil fuel plants at net zero emissions pagdating ng 2050. Sa katunayan, ang pagbuo ng mas maraming renewable energy (RE) projects sa bansa ay inaasahang magpapababa sa halaga ng kuryente at titiyak ng sapat na suplay ng enerhiya, giit ni Gatchalian. Idinagdag niya na kung walang batas para sa energy transition, maaaring hindi maipatupad ng bansa ang mithiin nitong i-phase out ang coal. "Dahil boluntaryo ang pangakong pag-phase out ng coal, kailangang may sapat na polisiya na magbibigay ng insentibo para sa naturang hakbang," paliwanag ng mambabatas. "Kailangan nating maglagay ng mga insentibo para maipatupad nang maayos ang ating mga resolusyon na gumamit ng mas malinis na enerhiya," giit niya. Ang isang hakbang sa energy transition na epektibong magpapabago sa mga kasalukuyang pinagkukunan ng enerhiya ng bansa, ay magbibigay ng pinakamaraming benepisyo para sa mga mamimili. Inihain din ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill 485 o Act Enhancing The Implementation Of The Net-Metering Program, Amending For The Purpose Republic Act 9513, o The Renewable Act Of 2008. Ang panukalang batas na ito, na dinisenyo upang pasiglahin ang mas mataas na pamumuhunan sa sektor ng renewable energy, ay naglalayong alisin ang 100-kilowatt (kW) na ceiling sa generation facilities na maaaring lumahok sa net metering program. Sa ilalim ng mga umiiral na batas, pinapayagan ng net metering ang mga kalahok ng sarili nilang RE facilities na magbigay ng kuryente sa grid at ang kanilang kontribusyon sa common pool ng kuryente ay ibabawas mula sa kanilang pagkonsumo.