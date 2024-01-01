(Video) PMOI Resistance Units show support for Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for Iran

While Iran’s regime has been on an expansive campaign to discredit the Iranian Resistance and the (PMOI/MEK), Resistance Units across Iran have been countering the regime’s efforts by showing their full support for the 10-point plan of Maryam Rajavi. The 10-point plan is the platform of the Iranian Resistance for the establishment of a democratic republic of Iran . It represents the desires of the Iranian people, who have been chanting, “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs!” across Iran. In Tehran, Resistance Units held a poster of Maryam Rajavi with the first article of the 10-point plan, which declares the NCRI’s commitment to the sovereignty of the people and refuses the rulers: “No to the mullahs’ rule. Yes to the people’s sovereignty." In Semnan, article- 3,“Commitment to individual and social freedoms and rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights. Disbanding of censorship and inquisition. Prohibition of torture, and the abolishment of the death penalty.” In Babol, the Resistance Units held a banner with article-8 of the 10-point plan of NCRI, “Justice and equal opportunities in employment for all people of Iran in a free market economy. Restoration of the rights of workers, farmers, teachers, and retirees.”

PARIS, FARANCE, January 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official website of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK ) in an article published that while Iran’s regime has been on an expansive campaign to discredit and disparage the Iranian Resistance and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), Resistance Units across Iran have been countering the regime’s efforts by showing their full support for the 10-point plan of Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ).The 10-point plan is the platform of the Iranian Resistance for the establishment of a democratic republic of Iran that rejects both the religious dictatorship of the mullahs and the tyrannical monarchy of the shah. It represents the desires of the Iranian people, who have been chanting, “Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the mullahs!” across Iran.In Tehran, Resistance Units members held a poster of Maryam Rajavi along with the first article of the 10-point plan, which declares the NCRI’s commitment to the sovereignty of the people as opposed to unelected rulers: “No to the mullahs’ rule. Yes to the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism.”In Gorgan, the Resistance Units held a banner with the second article of the 10-point plan, which endorses freedom of expression and calls for the dismantlement of the regime’s repressive apparatus:“Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties, freedom of assembly, freedom of the press and the internet. Dissolution and disbanding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) , the terrorist Quds Force, plainclothes groups, the unpopular Basij, the Ministry of Intelligence, Council of the Cultural Revolution, and all suppressive patrols and institutions in cities, villages, schools, universities, offices, and factories”In Semnan, the Resistance Units put the third article of the 10-point plan on display, which lays the ground for the institutionalization of individual freedoms and justice for the regime’s victims:“Commitment to individual and social freedoms and rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights. Disbanding all agencies in charge of censorship and inquisition. Seeking justice for massacred political prisoners, prohibition of torture, and the abolishment of the death penalty.”In Sari, the Resistance Units reiterated one of the core tenets of the NCRI’s platform that prevents the establishment of religious dictatorship: “Separation of religion and state, and freedom of religions and faiths.”In Shiraz, the Resistance Units showed the Iranian Resistance’s answer to four decades of misogynistic rule by the mullahs: “Complete gender equality in political, social, cultural, and economic rights, and equal participation of women in political leadership. Abolishment of any form of discrimination. The right to choose one’s own clothing freely. The right to freely marry and divorce, and to obtain education and employment. Prohibition of all forms of exploitation against women under any pretext.”In Hamedan, the Resistance Units held a banner with article 6 of the 10-point plan, which is a commitment to a fair and independent judicial system: “An independent judiciary and legal system consistent with international standards based on the presumption of innocence, the right to defense counsel, right of appeal, and the right to be tried in a public court. Full independence of judges. Abolishment of the mullahs’ Sharia law and dissolution of Islamic Revolutionary Courts.”They also reiterated the Iranian Resistance’s commitment to restore the rights of Iran’s ethnicities and nationalities, which have been brutally suppressed under both the shah and mullahs’ regime:“Autonomy for and removal of double injustices against Iranian nationalities and ethnicities consistent with the NCRI‘s plan for the autonomy of Iranian Kurdistan.”In Babol, the Resistance Units held a banner with the eighth article of the 10-point plan, which commits to a market economy that prevents the government from taking hold of the country’s key economic institutions, as has happened during the shah and mullahs’ regimes:“Justice and equal opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship for all people of Iran in a free market economy. Restoration of the rights of blue-collar workers, farmers, nurses, white-collar workers, teachers, and retirees”In Tabriz, the Resistance Units showed put up a large display of article 8, which provides a plan for restoring Iran’s environment, which has been destroyed under the mullahs’ rule:“Protection and rehabilitation of the environment, which has been massacred under the rule of the mullahs.”And finally, in Tehran, the Resistance Units reiterated the commitment of the Iranian Resistance to put an end to the regime’s destructive nuclear weapons program in article 10: “A non-nuclear Iran that is also devoid of weapons of mass destruction. Peace, co-existence, and international and regional cooperation”The Resistance Units have increased their activities as the regime has been trying to suppress any support for the PMOI and the NCRI and create the illusion that there is no alternative to the regime’s brutal rule.Among these measures is the upcoming court case against more than 100 members of the PMOI and the NCRI. The regime had publicized this court for several months and will start the hearings this week.Having failed to destroy Iran’s Resistance movement and prevent the new generation to join the PMOI’s cause, they are setting up another court case in hopes of causing fear in the public.However, not only has the regime’s propaganda failed to dismay Iran’s youths from gravitating toward the PMOI but it has steeled their resolve to be part of the movement to overthrow the religious fascism that has taken Iran hostage for its evil deeds.

