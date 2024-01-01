PM outlines tasks for environment sector in 2024

VIETNAM, January 1 -

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the need for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to train and build a contingent of capable officials and public servants to fulfil the difficult and complicated tasks related to land, natural resources and minerals.

While delivering a speech at the MoNRE's conference to review its performance in 2023 and launch tasks for 2024 held in Hà Nội on December 31, the Government leader asked the ministry to seriously and effectively follow the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat as well as resolutions of the National Assembly (NA) and Government on the key tasks and solutions for socio-economic development in 2024.

Regarding the task of refining institutional frameworks and laws, the government leader suggested an immediate focus on resolving any impediments to the draft Land Law (amended), with the aim of securing the NA's approval at its upcoming session.

Cumbersome and unnecessary administrative procedures that hinder development and cause inconvenience for people should be removed, he stressed.

The ministry should focus on digital transformation, green transition and circular economy, while pooling resources to establish databases on land, the environment and minerals connected with the Ministry of Public Security’s population database, Chính said.

The PM asked the ministry to drive the development of maritime economy, concentrating on meticulous planning to ensure land reserves for development, and review priority land bases earmarked for the planning of economic and industrial centres along the coastline.

In 2024, the ministry was tasked with evaluating water resources and forecasting challenges to propose strategic solutions to ensure water security.

Additionally, the MoNRE needs to deploy an action plan to fulfil the country's political commitments with partners to support just energy transition, developing industries based on ecosystems, and deploying adaptive models to bolster resilience and minimise losses caused by climate change, PM Chính said, adding that these initiatives involve specific projects and support mechanisms tailored for businesses. — VNS