When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: December 31, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Infant Formula & Foods

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Cronobacter sakazakii contamination Company Name: Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Nutramigen Powder infant formula in 12.6 and 19.8oz cans

Company Announcement

All product tested by MJN was confirmed negative for contaminants.

No illnesses or adverse consumer reactions have been reported to date.

No Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Recalled product batches are ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025” (Photo: Business Wire).

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN), a producer of nutrition products, announced today that it has voluntarily chosen to recall from the U.S. market select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans, due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S. All product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements. Cronobacter infection may also cause bowel damage and may spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz containers was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023. Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed. There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide. The batches in question can be identified by the batch code on the bottom of the can.

The following recalled product batch codes and can size associated with each batch were distributed in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans); and

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans).

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025”.

No other U.S. distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition manufactured additional products during this finished product campaign and distributed them outside of the U.S. Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition will be contacting the regulatory authorities in each of those countries to determine the proper disposition of those products.

If parents have any questions, they should consult with their pediatrician or contact us at 866-534-9986 24/7 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this measure. Other testing of the batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria.

The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is for this reason that we have confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make.

What Consumers Should Do if They Purchased This Product

Consumers who purchased Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Product with the batch codes listed above should be disposed of, or contact us for a total refund. Please contact us at 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com and we will help verify if this product was impacted. If you have any concerns, contact your health care provider. For more information, please visit us at www.enfamil.com.