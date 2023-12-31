True North Duo Performs All-Ages Show in Arcata

Press release from Wranglertown Cider:

Wrangletown Cider and North Story Wines presents Pacific Northwest artists, True North Duo on Sunday, January 14th, 2024 at 7:00pm in the winery at 955 I St. Arcata, CA. This show is all-ages.

Singer-songwriter acoustic duo Kristen Grainger and Dan Wetzel’s performances resonate deeply with audiences both in the United States and abroad.

Kristen was named, alongside Brandi Carlile and Dolly Parton, as one of the Women Who Wrote Our 2020 Soundtrack by The Bluegrass Situation. She has won or been a finalist in national songwriting contests at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Wildflower, Merlefest, and Kerrville Folk Festival.

An accomplished singer-songwriter who toured nationally as a solo artist, Dan Wetzel is also a luthier who handcrafts musical instruments, including those used in performance, that look and sound beautiful. His superb skills as a vocalist and on guitar, both flat-pick and fingerstyle, give True North’s songs their warm sound and driving groove.

General Admission tickets are $20 and will be available at Wildberries Marketplace and Wrangletown Cider. This show is all-ages. Wine, Cider and Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Outside food is welcome.

Their performance on PBS’s Inland Sessions can be viewed here: