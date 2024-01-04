Devi rebel yoga Launches On-Demand Platform for At-Home Yoga Practice

Devi Rebel On Demand Instructors

22342 EL PASEO PLAZA SUITE F, RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devi Rebel Yoga, Southern California’s premier yoga studio known for its unique blend of traditional and modern yoga practices, has announced the launch of its new On Demand platform. This platform will allow individuals to practice yoga from the comfort of their own homes, at their convenience with students that practice at the modern and pristine 3,500 sq ft studio that opened November 2019. “Opening during the pandemic was not easy but so many of our students use our yoga as a form of therapy so we felt a responsibility to open with appropriate precautions in place.” The On Demand platform will offer a variety of yoga classes, appreciated by beginner to advanced levels, and will be accessible through the Devirebelyoga platform. “We knew from the beginning an On Demand offering would be useful for so many that didn’t have access to our studio but with so much available on line we wanted it to be unique.”

The DR On Demand is not the only unique thing about Devi Rebel. The partners all bring a different level of expertise making Devi Rebel a full service wellness stop for any yoga enthusiast. “We are passionate about our overall fitness and wellness, yoga is a perfect gateway to physical and mental well-being and we want to help all our students acheive this whether they are in our studio or practicing with us on line at home.” Lisa Riemann, Jennifer Pedranti and Amity Howey are a power team in the yoga/wellness community bringing high level certifications in Yoga, Holistic Health Coaching, and Yoga Therapy. “As we work to expand our in studio community it was Jenn who wanted to share what we do with her large social media following”; Jennifer Pedranti is one of the cast members of the RHOC and has had so many reach out for assistance and guidance with their fitness and wellness goals.

Initially the On Demand library will feature classes that have been most requested such as 15, 20 and 30 minute dynamic classes and yoga flow to strengthen particular muscle groups allowing students at home to spend a minimal amount of time to receive maximum benefits. “We will be adding to our library often but we are asking our new students at home to continue requesting what they are looking for. We would love to add more wellness offerings such as meditation, health coaching and so much more; we want to help people manage their stress, sleep issues, weight concerns, gut issues, energy levels and really how to become the best versions of themselves.”

The Devi Rebel On Demand platform is set to launch on January 1st and will be available for a monthly subscription fee . With this new offering, the studio aims to make yoga more accessible and convenient for individuals, promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. For more information, visit the Devirebelyoga website and join the growing community of at-home yogis.