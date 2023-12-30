Motorcycle Print Magazine Finds New Life On Streaming Platform

Source Media Group Rolls Out Grease & Gears TV After 27 Years of Print Media Publishing.

Pittsburgh, PA , Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 27, 2023

After 27 years of print magazine publication, The Source Media Group, Cycle Source Magazine, Track Side Report and Torque Performance publishers have launched their motorcycle media brand into the future. Grease & Gears TV, a three-year project to bring motorcycle media back to televisions and beyond, has started to pick up speed. After the initial soft launch during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Grease & Gears is growing strong.

Due to the enormous support from Dennis Kirk, Grease & Gears is now available on Apple and Andriod devices, Roku, and Firestick. So, no matter where you are or what screen you want to watch it on, 24/7 motorcycle entertainment is at your fingertips. So what is it? "It's kinda like Netflix for motorcycle riders." Explains Chris Callen, President of Source Media Group. It's a collection of stories from the road, inside the garage, and collected over our travels. The great events we go to and the incredible bikes we see all with a deeply personal connection since it is no longer their interpretation of what someone said, but their voice brought to life through video and contained in a place where it will live on forever.

The channel is, as Callen went on to say, "…nothing different than the work we have done for three decades. Subscribers pay us to deliver stories on motorcycles, the people who build them, and the places they go on them. Same thing here. We just have another dimension with the video component." While this is nothing new in social media, as many YouTube sites now focus on motorcycle media, the difference, Callen says, is that Grease & Gears exists outside of the algorithm. Nothing slows the roll for people who want to see great motorcycle media, not even commercials, since they do not exist on Grease & Gears TV.

Collaborators are a big part of what makes it run. With nearly a dozen content creators, some of your favorite personalities like Professional Monkey, Jason Sims, and even Michael Lichter have a home on Grease & Gears where their content can be accessed. With hundreds of hours of programming already up and running, you can expect the regular delivery of fresh new content from the whole team.

In addition to great motorcycle entertainment, and depending on your subscription level, there are giveaways, exclusive content, monthly drawings for prizes, and even talks of "Subscriber Only" events at rallies like Sturgis and Daytona. Source Media has always been strict about its value-added approach to its print magazine over the years, and Callen indicated that this will have the same values. "I always think about the person that sets down their five or ten bucks for a magazine. That's hard-earned money, and if they give it to me to show them part of the world that I get to see, I'm gonna make sure they get more than their money's worth."

While the magazine will continue to be published digitally and in print, this new chapter for Source Media has found new life in media. While citizen journalism has done a very good job in the last ten years to promote the motorcycle business, there is something about the tried and true methods of journalists who have made telling these stories, asking questions, and making sure regular people are counted, an honest approach that will provide longevity to our culture. You can get more information by heading over to www.greasengearstv.com today. Take a look around and see what all the buzz is about.





About Source Media Group:

Source Media is the parent company of Cycle Source Magazine. Now, a 27-year history in bringing motorcycle news, information, and entertainment to the masses, a branch of the media company today. With arms in video, podcasting, multi-casting, and video work, Source Media spans a monthly average reach of nearly 2.5 million. With their weekly show ShopTalk, Promoters of the SmokeOut Rally, live broadcasts from events, and now their own television network in Grease & Gears TV, Source Media would like to think they have transitioned from what was the definition of a motorcycle media company in the nineties when they first started to publish. Still, at its core, this is a grassroots company with the common man's perspective at the forefront of what they do. You can expect the same approach to continue as they move into the next frontier of Moto-journalism. www.cyclesource.com

About Dennis Kirk:

Dennis Kirk was first created in 1969 as a little snowmobile parts store and mail-order business in the small town of Rush City, MN. As the years went on, they grew and expanded into other power sports, including Motorcycles, Dirt Bikes, ATVs, and Snowmobiles. Because of their great selection, competitive prices, and excellent customer service, Dennis Kirk quickly became one of the world's largest aftermarket parts dealers.

Today, Dennis Kirk is a leader in aftermarket hard parts, accessories, and riding gear. No matter what you're looking for, you are sure to find what you need. Our long experience in the industry gives us a leg up on our competition. Our buyers are able to find the parts you need for all of your repairs and upgrades, all while keeping our prices extremely competitive. We also are able to keep the most parts and gear in stock at our fully automated shipping facility, which means we can ship your parts extremely fast with Same Day Shipping. You will spend less time waiting and more time riding. www.denniskirk.com

For more information contact

Source Media Group

cyclesourcemain@comcast.net

724-226-2867