Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Reminds Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

According to the complaint, on July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research published a report alleging that: (i) Mercury overstated organic growth; (ii) the company's acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation had been a "disaster" which was used to obscure Mercury's financial results; (iii) IMPACT, Mercury’s highly touted strategic growth initiative, was a failure; and (iv) Mercury's management prematurely recognized revenue on significant projects to artificially boost both revenue and earnings unsustainably, which also caused the Company's working capital and unbilled receivables to balloon far beyond industry norms.

Following this news, Mercury's stock price fell $4.87 per share, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022.

Then, on May 2, 2023 after the market closed, according to the complaint, Mercury announced weak third quarter 2023 earnings and lower margins that caused the Company to slash its full year 2023 guidance.

Following this news, Mercury's stock price fell $7.84 per share, or 17.3%, to close at $37.44 per share on May 3, 2023.

Finally, on June 23, 2023, according to the complaint, Mercury disclosed the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Aslett, and that the Company's recent strategic review of acquisition alternatives did not result in the sale of the Company.

Following this news, Mercury's stock price fell $3.37 per share, or approximately 9.6%, to close at $31.50 per share on June 26, 2023.

