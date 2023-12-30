Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final 2023 Distributions for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its open-ended exchange-traded funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 31, 2023 tax year-end. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U TSX $ 0.8108 Notional Distribution



The annual capital gains distribution for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund listed in table above will be paid as notional distribution. With a notional distribution, the units issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The notional capital gain distribution will be applied to ETF holders of record as at the close of business on December 29, 2023. The ex-distribution date for the notional capital gain distribution will be December 29, 2023.

The actual breakdown of taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

Purpose confirms that Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund will not declare a special distribution in 2023 tax year.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $19 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.