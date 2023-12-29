2023: Year in review

WASHINGTON, December 29 - Story Body

2023 saw Washington state take a big leap towards a clean, just and exciting future. Historic investments in housing will accelerate construction and restrain runaway rents. Historic gun legislation will save lives by keeping prolific assault weapons out of dangerous hands. Ferry workers kept passengers – and kittens – safe. And kids now ride public transit for free all over Washington.

Big things happened in 2023. Let’s take a look at this year’s most-read stories and most-liked posts from the Office of the Governor.