SEALSQ Celebrates a Year of Remarkable Achievements and Sets Sight on 2024 with a Focus on Post-Quantum Technology, AI, and Cryptocurrency Security

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, celebrates a year filled with significant achievements and milestones and announces its ambitious agenda for 2024, which is expected to be a year focused on pioneering post-quantum technologies, AI advancements, and enhanced security for cryptocurrency transactions.



A Year of Technological Triumphs

SEALSQ’s 2023 was marked by strategic investments and advancements in new post-quantum chips, aimed at elevating AI performance in semiconductors. These chips, slated for commercialization in 2025, represent a giant leap in technology, combining superior AI capabilities with robust security features. SEALSQ's comprehensive solutions, including secure elements, root of trust, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, have played a pivotal role in propelling the semiconductor industry forward while safeguarding against potential threats.

Pioneering the AIoT Revolution

The fusion of IoT and AI, or AIoT, has been a cornerstone of SEALSQ’s strategy. Leveraging the high-integrity data from IoT devices, SEALSQ has advanced the integration of AI with NFT/Matter-based IoT certification, enhancing device intuitiveness and efficiency. This innovative approach is part of a broader AIoT revolution, setting new benchmarks in smart technology and operational efficiency.

Expanding Horizons in Global IoT and AI Markets

2023 witnessed SEALSQ capitalizing on the rapidly growing global IoT market and the surging demand for AI-enhanced technologies. With the IoT market expected to exceed 29 billion endpoints by 2027, SEALSQ’s strategic initiatives have positioned it at the forefront of this expansion.

SEALSQ’s AIoT Systems: A Dual Approach

SEALSQ’s AIoT systems have been instrumental in various sectors:

Cloud-based AIoT: Tailored for deep predictive analysis and large-scale data management, offering powerful computing for complex AI algorithms. Edge-based AIoT: Focused on real-time data processing for immediate decision-making, essential in emergency response and infrastructure management.

SEALSQ’s AIoT systems have made significant impacts across industries, from smart cities and supply chain port automatization to healthcare and cybersecurity, revolutionizing operational efficiency and safety.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As SEALSQ enters 2024, it remains committed to its vision of shaping the future of technology. With a keen focus on post-quantum advancements, AI integration, and securing cryptocurrency transactions, SEALSQ is poised to lead the next wave of technological innovations.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com



SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com



