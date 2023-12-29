Key Actions by DEQ in 2023 protected NC’s environment and public health

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) achieved milestones this year in its mission to provide science-based environmental stewardship for the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians.

In 2023, DEQ invested nearly $800 million in North Carolina’s infrastructure and communities, continued robust protections for air quality and drinking water and developed new strategies for reducing PFAS contamination.

“DEQ continues to lead the nation on addressing PFAS and we are committed to protecting public health and our natural resources in every aspect of our work,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “As North Carolina makes key investments in infrastructure and resilience, DEQ continues to ensure that a healthy economy and a healthy environment work hand in hand.”

Key actions throughout the year include:

Reducing and Preventing Contamination from Emerging Compounds

DEQ required Chemours to expand drinking water well sampling in the counties downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility for GenX and other Chemours related PFAS compounds. This resulted in more than 14,100 residences potentially qualifying for free sampling.

Private well sampling continues in eight North Carolina counties, four near Chemours and four downstream, to determine the extent of PFAS contamination from the facility. As of December 2023, 18,593 wells have been tested and 8,800 households qualified for replacement water.

The Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) offered the first round of the federal Emerging Contaminants funds to be awarded in February 2024. Emerging Contaminant funding is available to local government units, non-profit water corporations and investor-owned drinking water companies for planning or construction projects addressing PFAS in water or wastewater systems.

DEQ’s Public Water Supply Section offered free PFAS sampling to 652 privately-owned community water systems and non-transient, non-community schools and daycares to assess PFAS in drinking water across the state. The sampling will provide water systems with valuable information related to their potential compliance status with proposed federal PFAS regulations and connect them with technical assistance and available funding through DWI based on their results.

The Division of Waste Management (DWM) is requiring all solid waste sanitary landfills to include PFAS analyses of all regular groundwater, surface water and leachate samples (letter distributed March 13, 2023).

DEQ is adding permit conditions related to PFAS as appropriate. The Division of Water Resources is adding PFAS sampling conditions to Industrial and Municipal permits known to have wastewaters containing PFAS or likely to contain PFAS as identified in a December 2022 EPA memorandum. In addition, the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program is working with municipalities with pretreatment programs to establish effluent sampling at their Significant Industrial Users SIUs and to encourage PFAS reduction by product elimination or substitution, and best management practices.

Investing in North Carolina Communities

Protecting the Environment