President attends national military-political conference

VIETNAM, December 29 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, President Võ Văn Thưởng on Friday attended and delivered a speech at the national military-political conference in 2023, during which he requested the entire army to coordinate with other forces to maintain security and order throughout the country, and proactively, effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges.

President Thưởng lauded the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence as well as officers and soldiers of the whole army for achievements they have made in 2023, thus contributing to concretising the Party's policies and guidelines into the State's policies and laws on military and national defence, and meeting the requirements and tasks of protecting the Fatherland in the new period.

He asked the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to continue well performing the function of advising the Party and State on military and defence affairs, improving research and forecasting capacity, and having flexible and effective solutions to handle problems and avoid being passive or surprised.

It is necessary to continue to deeply grasp the policy of all-people defence, people's war, and national protection in the new situation, with the viewpoint of relying on the people, and the people being the root, the centre, and the subject, President Thuong stressed.

The entire army must focus on improving the overall quality and combat strength, strictly maintain combat readiness, monitor and firmly protect the airspace, sea, border, inland, cyberspace and key areas, and firmly safeguard the country's sovereignty and territory.

The State leader underlined the need for the army to propose mechanisms, policies, and solutions to attract and train talents, and improve the quality of human resources to meet the requirements of building the army in the new situation.

Special attention must be paid to building a truly clean and strong Party Organisation of the Việt Nam People’s Army in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organisation and personnel, President Thưởng said, stressing the need to ensure the Party's absolute and direct leadership in all aspects of the army.

The leader also required the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to exert greater efforts to improve the material and spiritual lives of officers and soldiers, especially in remote, border and island areas; and implement international integration and defence diplomacy concertedly, comprehensively, and effectively to ensure national interests at the highest. — VNS