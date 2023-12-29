Seven N.C. Summer Nutrition Program Sponsors Receive Awards

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction recently recognized seven Summer Nutrition Programs for their efforts in going above and beyond to provide nutritious meals and educational enrichment to kids and teens when school is out. The following 2023 N.C. Summer Nutrition Program awardees were announced during SummerPalooza! Summits held across the state.

N.C. Summer Nutrition Champion Awards

Rising Star Award

Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain

Going the Distance Innovation Award

Boys & Girls Club of Wake County

Cumberland County Schools

TCK Providence, Inc.

Farm to Summer Award

Franklin County Schools

Gaston County Schools

Turnip the Beet Award

N.C. Summer Nutrition Champion Awards recognize sponsors who are implementing innovative and creative practices to expand their Summer Nutrition Programs. The Turnip the Beet Award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), recognizes outstanding Summer Nutrition Program sponsors who work hard to offer high quality meals that are appetizing, appealing and nutritious. For the awards, sponsors may be self-nominated or nominated by a third party such as a community partner. A review panel evaluates all applications and selects the awardees.

“Summer Nutrition Programs provide North Carolina’s students with the fuel they need for continued growth, development and learning even while school is out for the summer,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “The importance of these programs cannot be overstated, and I am so proud of these awardees for going the extra mile to nourish and support North Carolina’s children. They have played a pivotal role in supporting students’ bodies and minds.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain received the Rising Star Award for their educational enrichment programming, such as “Teen Chef” and creation of edible fruit art snacks, to encourage healthy habits using a hands-on approach to learning. Their networking with other community groups expanded the programs they could offer and provided engaging opportunities for their eleven meal sites throughout the summer.

Three Summer Nutrition Programs received Going the Distance in Innovation Awards. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County provided over twenty-five different programs to children to encourage healthy eating including their Healthy Habits curriculum, culinary lessons, gardening, and physical activity. Cumberland County Schools utilized mobile vans wrapped with colorful graphics to provide meals to multiple meal sites over the summer. The vans also brought books and non-perishable foods through partnerships with community organizations in the county. TCK Providence, Inc. operated a new summer meal site in 2023, New Arrivals Institute (NAI). NAI provided a multitude of programs for families new to the country and, in doing so, saw an increase in the number of meals served at the site between June and August.

Franklin County Schools and Gaston County Schools received Farm to Summer Awards. Franklin County Schools collaborated with multiple community partners to offer a “Dairy Farming Day.” From milking a lifelike-appearing cow to playing games, donning sticker milk moustaches and making smoothies and butter, the event educated students in a fun, unique way. The Gaston County School Nutrition Department’s Good Agricultural Practices

(GAP)-certified school garden has quickly grown in size to become a small farm of 0.6 acres. Through Summer Nutrition Programs, children were able to eat farm produce grown specifically for them. The program harvested 750 pounds of cucumbers and 40 pounds of cherry tomatoes.

North Carolina recognizes Turnip the Beet Award nominees prior to the official USDA award-level recognition. Beaufort County Schools was recognized for their efforts to provide student-favorite meals with fresh and North Carolina-grown items and collaborate with community partners like the Literacy Council and volunteers to offer educational enrichment opportunities for kids and teens.

N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs, administered by the NCDPI, Office of School Nutrition, serve nutritious meals at no cost to kids and teens ages 18 and younger living in economically distressed areas where at least 50% of students qualify for no-cost or reduced-price school meals. Programs may operate in schools, public housing centers, playgrounds, camps, parks, libraries, faith-based facilities and other community sites.

Additional information regarding N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs can be found on the NCDPI Office of School Nutrition website. Agencies or organizations interested in sponsoring programs during the summer of 2024 should complete the SFSP Pre-Screening Tool. Upon completion of the pre-screening tool, a Summer Nutrition Program consultant will be in contact. The NCDPI Office of School Nutrition Services administers Summer Nutrition Programs with federal funding assistance from USDA. For questions regarding N.C. Summer Nutrition Programs, contact the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Program team.