Changes in municipal taxes take effect in three South Dakota Communities January 1, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning January 1, 2024, the communities of Aurora, Hecla, and Lake City will increase the 1 percent general sales and use tax rate to 2 percent.

South Dakota municipalities are able to implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates on January 1 or July 1 each year, according to South Dakota Codified Law 10-52-9.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use, and excise taxes.

Updated bulletins are free of charge and available January 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, download it on the Department of Revenue website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/#taxpdfs or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.